Paetongtarn pitches for closer ASEAN relations with China at Vientiane summit

Speaking at the 27th ASEAN-China Summit in Vientiane, attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, she highlighted the importance of resolving disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful diplomacy and fostering mutual trust.

She highlighted ASEAN-China relations as a cornerstone for regional peace and prosperity, emphasising the potential for mutual development through extensive strategic partnership.

Paetongtarn outlined three key areas for cooperation.

Firstly, she urged enhanced economic integration and connectivity, commending the successful negotiations of the ASEAN-China FTA 3.0 and calling for the optimisation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, focusing on supply chain integration, the digital economy, green technology, AI, and smart agriculture.

Secondly, she welcomed the “ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges”, stressing the need to foster unity among the over 700 million people in ASEAN, which includes implementing visa exemptions and increasing flight connections and scholarship opportunities.

Thirdly, she underscored the importance of security cooperation in tackling emerging challenges, such as transnational crime and environmental issues, expressing appreciation for China's role in addressing regional environmental concerns.

Addressing South China Sea tensions, she reiterated Thailand's commitment to a diplomatic resolution in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.