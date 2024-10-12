Myanmar hosts 18th ASEAN Naval Chiefs' Meeting in Naypyidaw for the second time

At the opening ceremony, General Maung Maung Aye, a Member of the State Administration Council, and the Chief of General Staff (Army, Navy and Air) gave an opening speech, saying that Myanmar, which is an ASEAN member country, has friendly cooperation not only with ASEAN countries but also with neighbouring countries.
The theme of the 18th ASEAN Naval Chiefs' Meeting held today is “Rowing towards a Peaceful and Prosperous Region”, which is very compatible with the current situation as it is to implement our common vision and collective spirit.
ASEAN regional waters are an area for the economic development of all citizens from the countries living in the ASEAN region and priority should be given to regional peace, stability, security and prosperity more caution should be taken to ensure that there is no other external interference in ASEAN waters.
ASEAN navies must work together to overcome regional maritime safety and stability in their ASEAN seas.
After that, Commander-in-Chief (Navy) Vice-Admiral Htein Win delivered a welcome speech for the 18th ASEAN Navy Chief's Meeting.
Then, on behalf of the ASEAN Navy Chiefs and leaders of the delegations, the Commander-in-Chief (Navy) presented souvenirs commemorating the 18th ASEAN Navy Chief's Meeting to the Chief of General Staff (Army, Navy and Air).
The opening ceremony was attended by the Commander-in-Chief (Navy) Vice-Admiral Htein Win, Acting Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy Captain Haji Mohamad Sarif Pudin Bin Matserudin, Deputy Commander Vice Admiral Sam Sokha of the Royal Cambodian Navy, Deputy Chief of Staff of Lao People’s Army Major General Vanthong Bouttavong, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Vice-Admiral Puchong Pradittheera of Royal Thai Navy Intelligence Department, Captain Mohd Irwan bin Che Mohd Rani RMN, Director of International Relations of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Indonesian Defence Attaché to Myanmar Captain (Navy) Taufiq Darlem, S T, Philippine Military Attaché to Myanmar Colonel Jose P Navarro JR PA(MNSA) and officials attended.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network