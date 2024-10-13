Locality-to-locality ties are key to Vietnam-Thailand relations: Ambassador

He also expressed gratitude to the people and authorities of both provinces for supporting the Vietnamese community in their regions, allowing them to integrate well into local societies and contribute to regional development.

Supasit Kocharoenyot, Governor of Ubon Ratchathani province, highlighted existing cooperation agreements between Ubon Ratchathani and Vietnam’s Quang Nam and Quang Tri provinces, alongside collaborative activities with other Vietnamese localities, such as Kon Tum and Thua Thien-Hue. He noted that many successful businesspeople of Vietnamese descent were contributing significantly to the province's economy. The province planned to hold future meetings between Thai and Vietnamese businesspeople to foster connections. Additionally, Ubon Ratchathani Royal University had signed cooperation agreements with Vietnamese universities and regularly hosted sports and cultural exchange programmes.

Ranida Luengthitisakul, acting Governor of Nakhon Phanom Province, acknowledged that the Vietnamese community represented one of the largest foreign communities in the province. She added that the Thai-Vietnamese Association of the province had played a vital role in its development. The President Ho Chi Minh Memorial, established by the Vietnamese community, had become a major tourist attraction.

Nakhon Phanom Province also had strong ties with Vietnamese localities in the fields of tourism, education, and import-export activities. Nakhon Phanom University, in particular, had cooperation agreements with several Vietnamese universities, including Vinh University and Ha Tinh University. Over the past two decades, nearly 1,000 Vietnamese students have studied at Nakhon Phanom University.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network