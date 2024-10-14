Thailand pledges full support and backs Malaysia's 2025 Asean chairmanship

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said with the successful conclusion of Laos' chairmanship, all eyes are now on Malaysia to continue advancing ASEAN’s initiatives and commitments.
Maris praised Laos for its effective leadership throughout its term, which officially concluded last week.
"Thailand has every confidence in Malaysia to succeed as ASEAN chair in 2025. Laos has concluded its chairmanship of ASEAN on a very successful note.
"We look forward to Malaysia’s chairmanship not only to further the work and commitments made here at the Summits but to lead our diverse community from strength to strength,” Maris told Bernama in a statement here.
He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to supporting Malaysia as it takes on this leadership role, stating that Thailand will offer its full backing to help ASEAN navigate the diverse challenges facing the international community today, including economic recovery, geopolitical tensions, and environmental sustainability.
Laos officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to Malaysia last Friday during the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, along with related Summits and the ASEAN Chairmanship Handover Ceremony in Vientiane.
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accepted the ASEAN chairmanship gavel from Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the closing ceremony.
Malaysia has held the ASEAN chairmanship four times - in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.
Malaysia is once again prepared to take on this significant role next year, in the face of new global challenges.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network