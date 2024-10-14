Thailand pledges full support and backs Malaysia's 2025 Asean chairmanship

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said with the successful conclusion of Laos' chairmanship, all eyes are now on Malaysia to continue advancing ASEAN’s initiatives and commitments.

Maris praised Laos for its effective leadership throughout its term, which officially concluded last week.

"Thailand has every confidence in Malaysia to succeed as ASEAN chair in 2025. Laos has concluded its chairmanship of ASEAN on a very successful note.