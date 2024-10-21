Over 70 missing, seven bodies recovered after boat sinks in Myanmar

The motorboat, which had departed from Kyaukka Village and was en route to Myeik, sank around 9pm near the Kyaukkar stream.
The accident resulted in the recovery of seven bodies, while five people are being treated as outpatients and six others have been admitted to Kyaukkar Hospital.
Approximately 70 people remain missing.
"So far, we have found seven bodies. There are students among the victims, many of whom were returning home for the Thadingyut holiday and heading back to school. This tragic event occurred during their journey. Due to conflict, the Palaw-Myeik road is closed, making it impossible to travel by car, so we’ve had to provide assistance by boat. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved," said a volunteer from a local social organization.
Most of the passengers had to travel by water due to the road closure.
Local residents responded quickly, using boats to assist with the rescue. By around 11.25pm, five outpatients, six inpatients, and the bodies of the deceased had been transported to Kyaukkar Hospital.
Rescue teams are continuing their search for the missing passengers as operations are ongoing.
