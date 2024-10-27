Typhoon Trami hits Vietnam\'s central coast with heavy rain and strong winds

Strong winds gusting from 15 to 18 metres per second have been recorded as Typhoon Trami headed inland on Sunday.

The winds, from grade six to eight, hit the islands of Ly Son (Quang Ngai Province), the Cham Islands off the coast of Quang Nam, Ba Na Hills Mountain in Da Nang, Nam Dong district and inner Hue City as the typhoon moved closer to the coast of central coastal provinces between Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam including Da Nang, around 8 am on October 27.

Heavy rainfalls were recorded from 200mm to 400mm in Phi Loc district (268mm), Nam Dong (150mm), Bach Ma Mountain (373.8mm) in Hue, Da Nang (135mm) and the Cham Islands off Hoi An.

It’s expected the heavy rains will continue in Hue and Da Nang through October 27 and low-lying areas will be flooded temporarily as discharge systems could be overloaded with rainwater.