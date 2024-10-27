Typhoon Trami hits Vietnam\'s central coast with heavy rain and strong winds

Strong winds gusting from 15 to 18 metres per second have been recorded as Typhoon Trami headed inland on Sunday.
The winds, from grade six to eight, hit the islands of Ly Son (Quang Ngai Province), the Cham Islands off the coast of Quang Nam, Ba Na Hills Mountain in Da Nang, Nam Dong district and inner Hue City as the typhoon moved closer to the coast of central coastal provinces between Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam including Da Nang, around 8 am on October 27.
Heavy rainfalls were recorded from 200mm to 400mm in Phi Loc district (268mm), Nam Dong (150mm), Bach Ma Mountain (373.8mm) in Hue, Da Nang (135mm) and the Cham Islands off Hoi An.
It’s expected the heavy rains will continue in Hue and Da Nang through October 27 and low-lying areas will be flooded temporarily as discharge systems could be overloaded with rainwater.
The Cham Islands were hit with gusts at 18.6m per second (grade 8), while big waves crashed onto the beaches of Bai Lang and Bai Huong.
Winds across Ly Son Islands were at grade 6, according to the latest report from the district’s authorities.
Big waves with heights of between three and five metres have been hitting the beaches in the region and the tides were up from 0.4m to 0.6m in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Cham Islands (overnight October 26 to 7 am October 27).
Residents in Thua Thien Hue and Cham Islands were warned not to go out from 7 am on October 27.
Local rescue forces in Quang Nam Province had already relocated 162 residents to a safe location as of October 26 after a 50m long crack was discovered at a mountain in Na No village of Phuoc Gia commune in the mountainous Hiep Duc district.
No reports of damage to property or loss of life in the region have so far been reported.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network