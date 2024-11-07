Kelantan proposes constructing wall along Malaysia-Thailand border

He said the area had been gazetted since 2011 and involved three Rafflesia species namely Kerri, Cantleyi and Sumeiae.

"Rafflesia is a natural treasure that gives many opportunities to the state government to develop the eco-tourism industry further while also creating more job opportunities for the residents."

"In 2022, the state government officially announced and launched that area as the Rafflesia Conservation Park in Kelantan,” he told reporters at Tuesday's international congress.

According to him, the state government is committed to supporting research studies on the conservation and preservation of Rafflesia and its surrounding ecosystem.

"As a state that has many natural treasures such as forests and rivers, there is much work that needs to be done regarding research on how to protect that parasitic flower," he added.

