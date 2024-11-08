Cambodia vows zero tolerance for scam centers, urges global cooperation

The most recent crackdown took place on November 6, targeting a building in Stung Meanchey III, Phnom Penh, where nearly 200 Chinese and Pakistani nationals were found conducting illegal online gambling activities.

“The police received reports from victims who claimed they were confined in the building, prompting immediate action which led to the discovery of several foreigners who were involved in online gambling,” according to Kampuchea Thmey Daily.

The rescued detainees will be deported, while those leading the criminal activities and the property owners will face legal proceedings, the outlet said, citing the National Police.

Minister of Interior Sar Sokha met on the same day to review ongoing anti-online scam efforts and outline future directions for further action.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Touch Sokhak emphasised that Cambodia has no policies in place which allow call centres to conduct online scams.