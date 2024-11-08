Cambodia vows zero tolerance for scam centers, urges global cooperation

The most recent crackdown took place on November 6, targeting a building in Stung Meanchey III, Phnom Penh, where nearly 200 Chinese and Pakistani nationals were found conducting illegal online gambling activities.
“The police received reports from victims who claimed they were confined in the building, prompting immediate action which led to the discovery of several foreigners who were involved in online gambling,” according to Kampuchea Thmey Daily.
The rescued detainees will be deported, while those leading the criminal activities and the property owners will face legal proceedings, the outlet said, citing the National Police.
Minister of Interior Sar Sokha met on the same day to review ongoing anti-online scam efforts and outline future directions for further action.
Interior Ministry spokesperson Touch Sokhak emphasised that Cambodia has no policies in place which allow call centres to conduct online scams.
“The minister has clarified to officials, including governors and police commissioners from all provinces, that Cambodia has no policy which allows illegal online scam centres to operate in its territory. He emphasised that Cambodia’s approach is to prevent and dismantle such operations. He added that these crimes are part of a global problem affecting many countries, with the Kingdom being one of the victimised nations,” he said.
“If other countries have the capacity, they should assist Cambodia, including human resources, financial support, equipment and the sharing of information with Cambodia – or other states – to enable effective crackdown efforts. Such crackdowns in Cambodia and other countries help those nations whose citizens may be the victims or perpetrators,” he added.
Sokhak noted that while the perpetrators are foreign nationals who often operate under the direction of overseas masterminds, the victims are also mainly from other countries, including Europe and the US.
He asked that countries refrain from using the presence of such centres in Cambodia as a political tool to pressure the government for their objectives.
Sokha also instructed the relevant authorities to strengthen their investigations and crack down on any suspected centres within their jurisdictions.
Provincial governors are responsible for identifying buildings or locations which may be housing any such illegal activities, added Sokhak.
In October, Sar Sokha addressed rumours that had circulated and accused him of being involved in or supporting these activities.
He refuted these allegations, urging law enforcement officials to bring those spreading false claims to justice.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network