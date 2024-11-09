Myanmar Embassy in Thailand announces entry ban for overstayers' duration

The statement said that the Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau are taking special measures to address issues related to the extension of stay by the Immigration Act (B.E.2522) and will take action against those who overstay in Thailand if they do not comply with the regulations.

Overstayers (any person holding a valid ID card) will be fined 500 baht per day, not exceeding 20,000 baht in total, without exception, at the Immigration Bureau.