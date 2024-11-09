Myanmar Embassy in Thailand announces entry ban for overstayers' duration

The statement said that the Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau are taking special measures to address issues related to the extension of stay by the Immigration Act (B.E.2522) and will take action against those who overstay in Thailand if they do not comply with the regulations.
Overstayers (any person holding a valid ID card) will be fined 500 baht per day, not exceeding 20,000 baht in total, without exception, at the Immigration Bureau.
Similarly, overstayers will be banned from re-entering Thailand based on the duration of overstay. The embassy announced that those who overstay for 90 days or more will be banned from re-entering Thailand for one year, those who overstay for one year or more will be banned from re-entering Thailand for three years, those who overstay for three years or more will be banned from re-entering Thailand for five years, and those who overstay for five years or more will be banned from re-entering Thailand for 10 years.
Therefore, the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement urging Myanmar citizens in Thailand for various reasons to carefully follow the rules and regulations set by the Thai Immigration Bureau to avoid overstaying, paying fines, and being denied entry to Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network