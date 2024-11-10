Arumugam Kandasamy, Malaysian worker on 'Death Railway', dies at 97

His son, A. Sudhagaran, 45, said his father died at 3.26am on Saturday (Nov 9), after receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of our father, who was a loving father and grandfather to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was our hero.

"Since the passing of our mother (Kalayanee) 16 years ago, our father continued to care for us siblings as best as he could.