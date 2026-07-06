Myanmar and Laos advance joint Mekong border hydropower study

MONDAY, JULY 06, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Myanmar and Laos advance joint Mekong border hydropower study

The two neighbours will assess a planned 2,790MW border scheme after signing a feasibility study deal in Vientiane during a state goodwill visit.

  • Myanmar and Laos have agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study for hydropower projects on their shared border along the Mekong River.
  • The study will be carried out by Myanmar’s Primus Sapphire Power Co. and Laos’ Phongsupthavy Group Sole Co.
  • The assessment is scheduled to be completed within 34 months and will evaluate a potential installed capacity of up to 2,790 megawatts.
  • The project aims to strengthen energy security and support renewable energy goals in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Myanmar and Laos have agreed to begin a joint feasibility study into hydropower projects on the Mekong River, where it runs along their shared border, in a further step towards wider bilateral cooperation in electricity.

The agreement was concluded on July 4 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Vientiane during the Myanmar President’s state goodwill visit to Laos.

It follows a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on cooperation in the electricity sector.

The study will be undertaken by Myanmar’s Primus Sapphire Power Co., Ltd. and Laos’ Phongsupthavy Group Sole Co., Ltd.

The proposed development is expected to offer an installed capacity of up to 2,790 megawatts, while the assessment is scheduled to be completed within 34 months.

Officials from both governments described the plan as an “important symbol of Myanmar–Laos friendship”.

They said it could strengthen energy security in the border region and support renewable energy goals across the Greater Mekong Subregion and ASEAN.

The two sides also pledged that the project would be carried out in line with the laws and regulations of Myanmar and Laos, as well as environmental and social standards in both countries.

Eleven Myanmar

The Nation Editorial Team

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