Laos and Thailand join hands to develop industrial cattle production chain

The MoU aimed to modernise agricultural production by transforming cattle breeding into a systematic production chain aligned with international standards, Lao National Radio reported on Friday.
The collaboration aims to elevate cattle production to an industrial level, transforming it into a viable commodity that meets international export standards.
Under the agreement, high-quality cattle breeders and young cattle will be imported for fattening, while local farmers will be encouraged to cultivate fodder crops to support the supply chain.
The initiative also includes plans to establish a modern, environmentally friendly cattle breeding centre, expand cattle breeds to meet market demands, and create a network of cattle breeding farms in Laos and Thailand. -
Bernama-Xinhua
The Star
Asia News Network