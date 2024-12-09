‘Marry now, pay later’ wedding package in Thailand for under RM2,000 goes viral

However, a wedding package in Thailand, costing under RM2,000, where one can “get married and pay later” has left many netizens amused, with some leaving hilarious comments.
A viral TikTok video, posted by one @khairulnikahthailand revealed that Malaysians can get married in Thailand for just RM1,699.
According to the video, you can get married first and pay later.
"My friend asked if could use Atome (a buy now pay later app) to pay monthly instalments, asked Sue Suhaimi.
"Is it legal in Malaysia? Why do people tie the knot there," asked Parreih.
"If want to get married need to apply for a bank loan, does the wife partly belong to the bank or all of it ours," asked piyot97.
"Will they provide a candidate," asked RFT.
"If later during delivery must show a marriage certificate, how to settle," asked Sharazy.
The video also said no deposits or downpayment are needed to tie the knot in Thailand with organisers assuring a smooth and easy process, including assistance with necessary documentation.
R. Sekaran
The Star
Asia News Network