Myanmar energy investments exceed $26.5 billion by November 2024

Within six months of mini-budget period of 2021-2022 FY, the foreign investments in Myanmar by countries were as per following: US$297.349 million from Singapore including additional investment, US$142.137 million from China including additional investment, US$8.641 million from Taipei including additional investment, US$0.497 million from France, US$109.140 million from Hong Kong including additional investment, US$0.550 million from India, US$5.1 million from Indonesia, US$4.530 million from Japan including additional investment, US$0.312 million from Malaysia including additional investment, US$62.693 million from R.O.K including additional investment, US$2 million from Samoa including additional investment, US$1.343 million from Seychelles, US$7 million from Thailand including additional investment, US$4 million from Netherland including additional investment, US$0.335 million from the U.K including additional investment, and US$1.5 million from Nepal, according to a statement from the DICA.