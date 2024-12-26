Top 10 prominent events of Vietnam in 2024 selected by VNA

4. 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory: Continuing the epic of the Fatherland

On May 7 morning, a grand ceremony was held in Dien Bien Phu City, Dien Bien province, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, which "resounded across the five continents and shook the globe". The event inspired a heroic spirit, fueled patriotism among the Vietnamese people, and tightened the close connection between the army and the people under the leadership of the Party. After 80 years of struggle and growth, the Vietnam People’s Army continues to build elite, streamlined, strong, and modern forces, advancing its mission to build and firmly safeguard the Fatherland’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

5. GDP growth exceeds 7 %

Amidst the severe impact of super typhoon Yagi and global economic uncertainties, Vietnam's economy has made significant efforts to overcome challenges, with GDP growth forecasted to exceed 7 %, surpassing the target set by the National Assembly. The macro-economy remains stable, with inflation curbed at below 4 %. The country's total trade turnover nears a record high of US$800 billion. The national brand value reaches $507 billion, ranking 32nd out of 193 countries. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows exceed $31 billion, placing Vietnam among the top 15 developing countries attracting the largest FDI globally. The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam increased by approximately 40 % compared to 2023.

6. Typhoon Yagi leaves 345 dead or missing

Super typhoon Yagi (Storm No. 3), the most powerful in 30 years in the East Sea and 70 years on Vietnam's mainland caused severe losses, leaving 323 dead, 22 missing, and 1,978 injured, with material damage exceeding VND81.7 trillion ($3.2 billion). Notably, Lang Nu village in Phuc Khanh commune, Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, was completely flattened by flash floods.

With the swift and strong response of the entire political system, the solidarity of the Vietnamese people, and the support of international friends, recovery efforts were quickly and effectively implemented, helping people stabilise their lives and restore production.

7. Approval of policies to invest in and restart two major projects

At its 8th session, the 15th National Assembly approved the investment policy for the North-South High-Speed Railway Project, with a total investment of over VND1.71 quadrillion ($66.7 billion); and the resumption of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project. The high-speed railway project is expected to be funded by public investment, meeting the growing demand for transport and contributing to the sustainable restructuring of the transport market along the North-South corridor. Meanwhile, the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project is expected to diversify the electricity supply, ensure energy security, and contribute to environmental protection.

8. Rapid completion of 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line project

On August 29, the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line project from Quang Trach district in the central province of Quang Binh to Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen was inaugurated after just over six months of implementation, setting records for the fastest investment procedures and shortest construction time. The project, designed and carried out by Vietnamese engineers, holds significant importance in various political and socio-economic aspects, as it helps ensure national energy security, overcome localised power shortages in the North, and highlight the national spirit and unity of the political system. It also serves as a valuable lesson for the implementation of major national projects.

9. Approval of revised Land Law

On January 18 morning, at an extraordinary session, the 15th National Assembly passed the Land Law (amended). Together with the revised Housing Law and the revised Real Estate Business Law, the revised Land Law, taking effect five months earlier than the initially set deadline, is expected to meet the requirement of completing and synchronising policies and laws to ensure a stable and sustainable real estate market and to manage and utilise land resources effectively. In 2024, the National Assembly also passed several important laws to remove institutional "bottlenecks" and create a favourable legal framework for socio-economic development.

10. Launch of 5G network, promotion of national digital transformation

On October 15, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group officially launched its 5G network, marking the official presence of this service in Vietnam. As one of the pillars of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital infrastructure, including the 5G network, has a profound impact on socio-economic development by driving innovation and increasing productivity in various sectors.

In 2024, Vietnam successfully implemented 49 out of 76 essential public services on the National Public Service Portal, activated over 57.9 million VNeID accounts, and established 32.1 million electronic health records for citizens.

