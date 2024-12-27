Thaksin meets Malaysian Prime Minister on a yacht in the middle of the sea

The post included captions in both English and Malay, highlighting discussions on several key topics, including Thaksin Shinawatra's informal role as an advisor to the ASEAN Chair.
"It was a pleasure to meet with former Thai Prime Minister, and a dear friend, Dr Thaksin Shinawatra, for an engaging, wide-ranging, and fruitful discussion, including in his capacity as an informal adviser to Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship."
"Our conversation centered on critical regional priorities: revitalizing economies, leveraging emerging technologies, fostering peace in southern Thailand, and addressing the Myanmar crisis," Anwar continued.
He added, "Thaksin’s unparalleled network of relationships across the region, coupled with his unique expertise, promises to open invaluable opportunities for Malaysia and ASEAN to address these challenges with greater confidence and efficacy."
"We also discussed ways to strengthen the already robust bilateral ties between Malaysia and Thailand, aligning them with the vision for sustainable development and regional cohesion that I share with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra."
"For decades, Thaksin and I have shared the belief that Malaysia and Thailand could accomplish much more together, not only for our respective nations but for the region as a whole. We are committed to turning that vision into reality," Anwar concluded.
On December 16, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed Thailand's billionaire political heavyweight and former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, as his personal adviser when he assumes the chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc next year.
Anwar stated that Thaksin's role during Malaysia’s leadership of the ASEAN will be in an informal capacity, alongside advisors from several of the bloc's 10 member states.
Thaksin later confirmed that he had boarded a yacht from Phuket to Koh Lipe in Satun to meet with Anwar after being appointed as an advisor to the ASEAN Chair. The meeting took place in international waters near Thailand's border.
Thaksin acknowledged the meeting, stating briefly that the conversation had gone well.
According to reports, between 9.30am and 11.30am, Thaksin, accompanied by Thammanat Prompao, a Member of Parliament from Phayao and former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, travelled by yacht from Phuket to Ko Lipe in Satun. It was also reported that before Thaksin disembarked at Ko Lipe, he had a scheduled meeting with Anwar on the yacht in the sea between Thailand's border.