Thaksin meets Malaysian Prime Minister on a yacht in the middle of the sea

"For decades, Thaksin and I have shared the belief that Malaysia and Thailand could accomplish much more together, not only for our respective nations but for the region as a whole. We are committed to turning that vision into reality," Anwar concluded.

On December 16, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed Thailand's billionaire political heavyweight and former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, as his personal adviser when he assumes the chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc next year.

Anwar stated that Thaksin's role during Malaysia’s leadership of the ASEAN will be in an informal capacity, alongside advisors from several of the bloc's 10 member states.

Thaksin later confirmed that he had boarded a yacht from Phuket to Koh Lipe in Satun to meet with Anwar after being appointed as an advisor to the ASEAN Chair. The meeting took place in international waters near Thailand's border.

Thaksin acknowledged the meeting, stating briefly that the conversation had gone well.

According to reports, between 9.30am and 11.30am, Thaksin, accompanied by Thammanat Prompao, a Member of Parliament from Phayao and former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, travelled by yacht from Phuket to Ko Lipe in Satun. It was also reported that before Thaksin disembarked at Ko Lipe, he had a scheduled meeting with Anwar on the yacht in the sea between Thailand's border.