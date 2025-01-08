Police launch manhunt for Thai ex-marine in killing of Cambodian ex-MP

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Thai marine, Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, for allegedly killing former Cambodian opposition MP Lim Kimya, 73, who was fatally shot on Tuesday (January 7), while visiting Thailand with his French wife.
The suspect, who is absconding, faces charges of "premeditated murder", "carrying a firearm in public without justification" and "discharging a firearm in a public area".
The attack occurred on a road opposite Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok, just five hours after Lim had entered the country on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Police have launched an intensive manhunt for Ekkaluck, also known as "Em Kong Ruea".
Pol Lt-General Siam Boonsom, chief of the Metropolitan Police, said the motive behind the killing remains unclear. While some have attributed political motives, investigators believe personal conflict could also be a factor. Authorities are also probing whether Ekkaluck acted alone or had accomplices.
CCTV footage and witness statements suggest the suspect monitored the area before the victim arrived, indicating premeditation. The firearm used was identified as a revolver, but no bullet casings were recovered. All evidence has been submitted to forensic experts.
A background check revealed that Ekkaluck, also known as "Em Kong Ruea", previously holding the rank of chief petty officer first class (CPO1) in the Naval Electronics Division, was discharged from the Navy in 2023 for absenteeism. His military career included disciplinary detentions in 2021 and 2022. He was last working as a motorcycle taxi driver.
Lim Kimya, a Cambodian-French dual citizen and a former MP of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was a prominent political activist known for his defiance during crackdowns on opposition members. After the CNRP was dissolved in 2017, Lim was banned from holding political office for five years. His political hiatus extended beyond the mandated period, with Lim leading a quieter life before his untimely death.
On January 7, Lim and his wife, accompanied by his brother, entered Thailand through the Aranyaprathet border crossing in Sa Kaeo Province. They travelled by bus to Bangkok, intending to begin their vacation. However, upon arriving at the final bus stop near Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Lim was shot and killed.
Police say capturing Ekkaluck remains challenging due to his awareness of the manhunt and his ability to evade capture.