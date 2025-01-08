Police launch manhunt for Thai ex-marine in killing of Cambodian ex-MP

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Thai marine, Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, for allegedly killing former Cambodian opposition MP Lim Kimya, 73, who was fatally shot on Tuesday (January 7), while visiting Thailand with his French wife.

The suspect, who is absconding, faces charges of "premeditated murder", "carrying a firearm in public without justification" and "discharging a firearm in a public area".

The attack occurred on a road opposite Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok, just five hours after Lim had entered the country on Tuesday.