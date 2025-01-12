NRCs to be issued for Myanmar workers in Thailand and their families

The statement said that the Ministry of Immigration and Population, in collaboration with the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, will soon start implementing four processes for Myanmar workers and their family members aged 10 and 18 working in Thailand.
The four processes are: adding children’s names to the parents’ household census (Form-66/6) and citizen’s record (Form Nai-2), issuing certificates for household members of taxpayers aged 10 and 18 years old with a household census (Form-66/6) but without a certificate by the law, exchanging the national registration card from the 10- year old NRC to 18-year old NRC and issuing a copy of the lost/damaged/worn NRC of taxpayers and family members through the e-ID system.
The information to be prepared for these procedures will be released in the future.
Therefore, the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand urges parents not to miss the opportunity to obtain an NRC for their children over ten years of age, as the staff of the Ministry of Immigration and Population will work together with the Myanmar Embassy for six months.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network