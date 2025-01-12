NRCs to be issued for Myanmar workers in Thailand and their families

The four processes are: adding children’s names to the parents’ household census (Form-66/6) and citizen’s record (Form Nai-2), issuing certificates for household members of taxpayers aged 10 and 18 years old with a household census (Form-66/6) but without a certificate by the law, exchanging the national registration card from the 10- year old NRC to 18-year old NRC and issuing a copy of the lost/damaged/worn NRC of taxpayers and family members through the e-ID system.

The information to be prepared for these procedures will be released in the future.