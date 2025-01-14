Myanmar jade mine pond collapse submerges 50 homes, 12 dead, dozens missing

According to rescue workers, the collapse caused waste soil and sludge to engulf the homes, leaving dozens missing. "We can’t confirm an exact number of casualties yet. The area includes two neighbourhoods, and many people were swept away. From what we can estimate, there are likely more than 30 victims. The mining site is operated by companies associated with KIA leaders and private tycoons. So far, no one has taken responsibility," one source said.
Eyewitnesses reported that the collapse occurred when waste soil piled by the company exerted pressure, causing sludge from underground to overflow and breach the pond.
Currently, no comprehensive list of missing persons has been compiled, but it’s evident that entire families, including children, are among those unaccounted for. Social welfare groups involved in the rescue are working to clear the sludge and recover bodies.
Since the political changes in 2021, official jade mining operations in Hpakant have been suspended. However, large-scale illegal mining continues, often resulting in fatal incidents such as landslides and pond collapses.
One of the deadliest incidents in Hpakant occurred in July 2020, when a landslide at a jade mining site in Wai Kha Village killed over 190 freelance miners.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network