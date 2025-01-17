Vietnam traffic safety improves significantly two weeks after stricter fines

After two weeks of implementing the Government’s Decree 168/2024/ND-CP, which significantly increases penalties for various traffic offences, the situation regarding traffic order and safety has seen remarkable improvements, as evidenced by reductions in cases, fatalities and injuries, according to the Traffic Police Department.

Between January 1 and 14, traffic police nationwide addressed over 174,600 cases of traffic order and safety violations. This included revoking 17,595 driving licences and professional certificates, temporarily seizing 955 cars and 49,649 motorbikes, and deducting points from nearly 12,700 driving licences.

The number of penalties decreased by nearly 22,800 cases compared to the preceding period, accounting for 11.54 per cent of the total cases.

There were over 36,000 cases of alcohol-related violations, 2,888 cases of overload, oversized or modified cargo containers, more than 37,300 cases of speeding, 339 cases of drivers under the influence of drugs, and 3,279 cases of disobeying traffic light signals.

A representative of the Traffic Police Department evaluated that Decree 168, with its increased penalties for many violations, has profoundly impacted public awareness and significantly enhanced compliance among traffic participants.

Authorities and enforcement forces are determined not to view increased fines as boosting state revenue but to enhance public awareness and compliance with road traffic laws.