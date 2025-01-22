Cambodian police free US man who was kidnapped in Thailand, smuggled across border

According to a statement released today, January 21, by the National Police, the victim, identified as Yu Emil, is an American citizen of Taiwanese descent. The rescue operation was conducted on January 15, a day after the victim's family reported the incident through the Ministry of Interior's Facebook page.

The statement explained that Emil was abducted in Bangkok, Thailand, by a criminal network of Taiwanese nationals.

It said the victim had been lured from Shanghai, China, under the pretence of attending the opening ceremony of a new bakery. Upon arriving in Bangkok, Yu Emil was drugged and then smuggled into the Kingdom, where his captors tortured him as they tried to extort money from his family.