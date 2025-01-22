Ubon Ratchathani locals air worries at hearing on Laos Mekong dam

Surasee said the ONWR is responsible for conducting four public hearings on the project, which began in December 2024 and will continue through February this year.

The first two hearings took place in Loei on December 24 and in Nakhon Phanom on December 26, while the final hearing is scheduled for Bueng Kan on February 14.

During the first two hearings, he said, locals expressed concerns about the potential impact of the dam. These included fears of severe flooding, disruptions to normal river tides and worries that the dam might not be strong enough to withstand flood season pressures.

Local fishermen also expressed concerns that the dam could affect native fish populations, lead to riverbank erosion and disrupt the local ecosystem.

Surasee assured that these concerns would be communicated to the TNMC-IS, which will relay them to the Mekong River Commission. He said that Laos is required, under the agreement among Mekong Basin nations, to conduct prior consultations with other nations before proceeding with the construction of any dam on the river.

Laos initially proposed the Sanakham project to the Mekong River Commission’s Secretariat on September 9, 2019, to begin the prior consultation process. However, the project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

