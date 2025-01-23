Defence Ministry ready for collaboration to tackle transnational crime

This remark came after an article published by the Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday over crimes, including unlawful online gambling, in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas in Kayin state.
The article noted that Myanmar law enforcement groups and administrators face difficulties to control these areas completely as various armed organisations are based there.
The power and internet connection, which are basic and essential for online scams in these areas, are not provided by Myanmar but by other countries, the media outlet said.
The ministry spokesman, Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng, affirmed on Thursday that Thailand is paying extra attention to transnational crime prevention and suppression, especially in the border area.
The Defence Ministry and relevant agencies have collaborated with neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, in dealing with criminal networks so far, he said.
He noted that discussions between senior officers from the Thailand and Myanmar army on Tuesday provided close collaboration to tackle issues that affect the security of both countries, such as illegal gambling, online scams, human trafficking and illegal fishing.
The Defence Ministry would like to confirm that Thailand doesn't have policies to support or neglect illegal actions by any person or organisations, he said.
Thanathip asserted that Thailand was ready to collaborate with Myanmar and other neighbouring countries to further enhance regional security in a sustainable manner.
Thailand is also ready to accept suggestions to ensure efficient collaboration, he added.
He highlighted the collaboration with Myanmar and ethnic forces on implementing guidelines to tackle issues in border areas effectively, such as illegal entry and exit, illegal item smuggling, human trafficking and conflicts.
This collaboration can prevent issues from intensifying in terms of security, international relations and the safety of people in border areas, he added.