Defence Ministry ready for collaboration to tackle transnational crime

This remark came after an article published by the Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday over crimes, including unlawful online gambling, in the Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park areas in Kayin state.

The article noted that Myanmar law enforcement groups and administrators face difficulties to control these areas completely as various armed organisations are based there.

The power and internet connection, which are basic and essential for online scams in these areas, are not provided by Myanmar but by other countries, the media outlet said.