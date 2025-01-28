Four Mekong nations plan further joint river patrols

Officials from Laos, China, Myanmar and Thailand last week discussed their partnership in patrols along the Mekong River to prevent illegal activities on the waterway, which passes through or borders the four countries.

The 149th China-Laos-Myanmar-Thailand cooperation meeting on water patrols along the Mekong River was held in Bokeo province on January 22.

The meeting reviewed the current state of cooperation in border protection, such as enforcement of the joint water patrol law along the river, and prevention of illegal border crossing, smuggling, and drug trafficking.