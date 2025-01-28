Four Mekong nations plan further joint river patrols

Officials from Laos, China, Myanmar and Thailand last week discussed their partnership in patrols along the Mekong River to prevent illegal activities on the waterway, which passes through or borders the four countries.
The 149th China-Laos-Myanmar-Thailand cooperation meeting on water patrols along the Mekong River was held in Bokeo province on January 22.
The meeting reviewed the current state of cooperation in border protection, such as enforcement of the joint water patrol law along the river, and prevention of illegal border crossing, smuggling, and drug trafficking.
The meeting also reviewed the success of shared efforts to bolster unity, friendship and cooperation.
It was agreed that the 150th joint patrol would take place to strengthen coordination between the four countries’ border defence forces to support the creation of borders based on peace, friendship, and development cooperation.
At the same time, the four countries will provide each other with regular updates on issues relating to border control.
Last year, the four nations carried out a joint patrol along the Mekong River over four days and three nights, covering a distance of 630 kilometres.
The patrol took place in the Golden Triangle area of the river, centring on Meuangmom and Chiangkok villages.
The Mekong, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.
In 2022, law enforcement authorities from the four countries carried out 12 joint patrols, involving more than 200 boats and 2,700 law-enforcement personnel.
During the patrols, participants carried out search and rescue exercises and learnt how to deal with emergencies effectively.
Every year, Laos and neighbouring countries take part in joint patrols to crack down on the burgeoning drug trade in this area, as well as other cross-border criminal activities.
The patrols have set a precedent for more transnational cooperation in regional security issues and have served to strengthen security on the Mekong, which will provide safer conditions for cross-border trade.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network