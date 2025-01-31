Asean a global economic powerhouse in the making, says BCG

Back in 2016, Jones Lang LaSalle Singapore and South-East Asia managing director Christopher Fossick noted that establishing the ASEAN Economic Community (in 2015) would eventually lead to South-East Asian nations ultimately becoming global economic powerhouses.

Fast forward 10 years later, that rings true as the bloc is even more focused on advancing economic integration while addressing challenges and external pressures successfully.

However, as countries brace for threats of tariffs and trade wars particularly from the United States and China, Asean has the scale and resilience to thrive amid shifting geopolitical conditions.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) global advantage practice managing director, partner and global leader Aparna Bharadwaj told StarBiz that ASEAN’s growth so far has been underpinned by robust domestic demand and advancements in physical and digital infrastructure, positioning it as a self-reliant economic bloc.

She said the bloc has many strengths, including in terms of trading.

“ASEAN countries have clear growing capacities in trade and development.

Total Asean trade is expected to grow by 3.7% annually or more than US$1.5 trillion by 2033, while trade between Asean countries with China is expected to grow even faster at 5.6% annually or US$558bil,” she said.