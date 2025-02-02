Paetongtarn assigns FM to coordinate with ASEAN to fight PM2.5

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has assigned the Foreign Ministry to coordinate with other ASEAN nations to fight transborder smog and PM2.5 (fine particulate) air pollution.

Speaking on a pre-recorded broadcast of her TV programme on the NBT 2HD channel, Thailand’s Chance with PM Paetongtarn, she said air pollution was not just a domestic issue but a problem of the entire region. As a result, she said it required cooperation from all ASEAN nations to fight the dust.

“I’ve assigned the Foreign Ministry to coordinate with all ASEAN members to discuss measures to tackle transborder dust,” Paetongtarn said on her programme’s first broadcast, which aired on Sunday.