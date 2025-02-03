Japan ready to collaborate with Vietnam on nuclear power plan: diplomat

Japanese companies are very interested in investing in Việt Nam. According to the latest survey by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), Vietnam is the most desired country for Japanese businesses to expand their investments within ASEAN. In another recent survey by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Vietnam ranked second globally in the manufacturing sector and first in non-manufacturing sectors among countries with high business prospects. I firmly believe that the economic partnership between Japan and Viet Nam will continue to grow.

Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train system is renowned for its advanced technology and is also a driver of Japanese economic growth and development. How could Viet Nam learn from Japan’s experience, given that Viet Nam has decided to develop its North-South high-speed train project in the coming time?

In 1964, Japan inaugurated the high-speed rail line Shinkansen, spanning approximately 500km and connecting the two major economic hubs of Tokyo and Osaka. During the rapid economic expansion of the 1960s, Japan launched several major infrastructure projects to fuel its growth, such as the opening of subway lines in Tokyo and Osaka, or the expressway connecting Tokyo and Osaka. Among these, the Shinkansen stood out as a public transportation system that brought about significant economic benefits such as shorter travel time for passengers and more commuters and tourists choosing to travel by rail. That helped promote regional development and revitalise the Japanese economy as a whole.

The most remarkable feature of the Shinkansen system is its unparalleled frequency of operation, with up to 17 trips per hour, all while maintaining punctuality and very high safety standards. In terms of punctuality, despite the high frequency, the average delay time per train is only 1.6 minutes, including delays caused by natural disasters. In terms of safety, the Shinkansen operates on dedicated tracks without intersections, preventing accidental entry onto the tracks. With automatic train control systems in place, the Shinkansen has maintained a high safety record, with no fatal accidents reported in the six decades since its launch of operation.

Japan’s Shinkansen system has brought about significant benefits by integrating with surrounding residential areas, local train networks, and other transportation systems, enabling comprehensive development. I think it is one of the key reasons for its success. Thanks to this comprehensive development, the Shinkansen demonstrates clear advantages and delivers even greater effectiveness. I believe that infrastructure development projects, such as the building of the Shinkansen, have also propelled related workforce training and development.

In Japan, the introduction of the Shinkansen became a game changer for rapid economic growth. In Vietnam, the North-South high-speed rail line is also expected to be a transformative catalyst to drive development further.

Vietnam has decided to resume its first nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan Province in the coming time. As a global powerhouse in terms of nuclear energy, how will Japan share its experience with Viet Nam and what are the potentials for bilateral cooperation in this field?

First of all, Japan welcomes Viet Nam's announcement to restart the nuclear power plant construction project.

With 60 years of experience in nuclear energy development and the construction and operation of approximately 60 nuclear power plants, Japan is well-positioned to contribute to Viet Nam’s project.

In terms of specific areas of cooperation, Japan needs to consider viable initiatives based on Viet Nam's needs and project timelines, among other criteria. However, Japan is ready to collaborate with Vietnam on feasibility studies focusing on the potential deployment of nuclear reactors utilising Japanese technology in the future.

Regarding the human resources training for civil nuclear energy in Vietnam, we support partnerships between Vietnamese universities under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and related Japanese universities, companies, and organisations. Japan looks forward to continuing to assist Vietnam in technical cooperation and workforce development, with key contributions from the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) and the International Nuclear Energy Development of Japan Co., Ltd (JINED).

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network