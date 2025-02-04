Old teachers dedicated to nurturing the Vietnamese language in Thailand

A special Vietnamese class, with teachers in their 70s and 80s, has been in existence for almost ten years at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani, a city in northeast Thailand

Teachers such as Don, Chun, Huong, Hang, The, Lan, Oanh, Ha and Anh have been running classes twice a week, aiming to spread the love for the language, not only to the children of overseas Vietnamese but also to Thai people of all ages.

Huong, a teacher in charge of the Vietnamese language class at Khanh An School in Vietnam Town, told vov.vn: “I organise classes on Tuesday and Friday evenings every week for the children. The class caters to all levels of proficiency and we accept students whenever they wish to start. The teachers are always eager to welcome students, regardless of their level.”

Oanh, who joined the school from the start said: “Currently, the class has nine teachers divided into nine small groups, teaching 25 students of varying proficiency.

“New students frequently join because others may have to stop due to distance or other commitments. This necessitates regular reorganisation of the class levels,” she said.

“Despite their busy schedules, the students are very enthusiastic. Some attend other classes until seven in the evening but still make an effort to come to learn Vietnamese,” she added.