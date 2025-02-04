Bangkok Trade Fair coming to Bogyoke Market from February 13–16

This will be the first and largest Bangkok-themed trade fair in Myanmar, offering visitors a shopping experience similar to being in Bangkok. The fair will feature a variety of Thai consumer goods, food products, and electronic devices all in one place. Additionally, the event will include live music performances by artists and singers.
“The fair will have food, clothing, and electronic gadgets. You won’t need to travel to Bangkok for shopping—you can get everything here in one place. More than 100 shops will participate,” said a representative from the organizing committee.
The Bangkok Trade Fair & Festival will take place at Bogyoke Aung San Market, on Bogyoke Road in Pabedan Township, starting at 9:00 AM daily. Those interested in renting a shop space at the fair can contact the organizing committee at 09 688237799 for more details.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network