Paetongtarn to seek China’s help in suppressing call centre gangs

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that she will seek China’s cooperation in cracking down on call centre gangs operating on Myanmar soil during her official visit to China, which begins on Wednesday.

Paetongtarn has been invited by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to visit China from Wednesday to Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin 2025.

During the visit, she will also pay a courtesy call on Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold bilateral talks with Li.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that joint efforts to combat call centre scams would be among the key topics of discussion.