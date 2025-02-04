Paetongtarn to seek China’s help in suppressing call centre gangs

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that she will seek China’s cooperation in cracking down on call centre gangs operating on Myanmar soil during her official visit to China, which begins on Wednesday.
Paetongtarn has been invited by Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang to visit China from Wednesday to Saturday to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin 2025.
During the visit, she will also pay a courtesy call on Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold bilateral talks with Li.
Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that joint efforts to combat call centre scams would be among the key topics of discussion.
She noted that Chinese call centre gangs operating in Myanmar border towns along the Thai border have caused problems not only for Thailand but also for Chinese citizens.
As a result, she expressed hope for a breakthrough in cooperation between the two countries to tackle the issue.
“Please wait and see how we will cooperate on the issue when I return from China,” Paetongtarn said.
On 28 January, Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security, informed Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau that 36 major Chinese-run call centre scam operations, employing over 100,000 fraudsters, were based in the Myawaddy area along the Thai border.
Paetongtarn said Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would meet Liu later on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
She expressed confidence that Thailand would receive China’s cooperation, as Beijing is also affected by the issue. She acknowledged that China holds influence over Thailand’s neighbouring countries, making its cooperation crucial in addressing the problem.
Regarding other topics of discussion, Paetongtarn said she would explore cultural exchange initiatives to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations.
She will also discuss measures to strengthen supply chains for future industries, such as EV battery cell production, as well as accelerating the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway to link with the China-Laos high-speed railway.
Additionally, she will seek collaboration on research and studies in advanced technologies to enhance Thailand’s human resources for future industries.