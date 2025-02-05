PEA cuts electricity to five Myanmar border areas

Simultaneous Power Cut Ordered by Interior Minister

PEA officials waited at the five locations for Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to signal the power cut-off. At 9 am, Anutin pressed a ceremonial button in Bangkok, prompting officials at each site to terminate electricity transmission to Myanmar.

In addition to cutting power, Thai authorities also halted oil supply and broadband internet access to the affected areas, targeting call-centre gangs in what is seen as an effort to strengthen ties with China.

Timing Coincides with PM’s Visit to China

The electricity cut-off took place on the same day Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made an official visit to China.

At the ceremony in Bangkok, Anutin assured that the operation was conducted in accordance with the NSC resolution, eliminating concerns about legal repercussions from Myanmar.

He emphasised that Thailand's contract with Myanmar allows power supply termination if national security is at risk.

The Foreign Ministry will coordinate with Myanmar to manage the impact of the blackout.