PEA cuts electricity to five Myanmar border areas

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) began cutting power to five border areas in Myanmar on Wednesday morning amid suspicions that call-centre scam gangs were operating there. The affected areas are located across from Thailand’s Tak and Chiang Rai provinces.
Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry, and PEA Governor Ek-un witnessed the simultaneous power cuts at 9 am. The operation followed a resolution by the National Security Council (NSC) during its meeting on Tuesday.
The power cut-off targeted the following cross-border power exchange spots:
The PEA had previously notified the East Asian Affairs Department of the Foreign Ministry about the planned operation.
PEA officials waited at the five locations for Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to signal the power cut-off. At 9 am, Anutin pressed a ceremonial button in Bangkok, prompting officials at each site to terminate electricity transmission to Myanmar.
In addition to cutting power, Thai authorities also halted oil supply and broadband internet access to the affected areas, targeting call-centre gangs in what is seen as an effort to strengthen ties with China.
The electricity cut-off took place on the same day Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made an official visit to China.
At the ceremony in Bangkok, Anutin assured that the operation was conducted in accordance with the NSC resolution, eliminating concerns about legal repercussions from Myanmar.
He emphasised that Thailand's contract with Myanmar allows power supply termination if national security is at risk.
The Foreign Ministry will coordinate with Myanmar to manage the impact of the blackout.