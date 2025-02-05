Myanmar informed of electricity cut but remains silent: Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai revealed on Wednesday that Myanmar was informed of Thailand’s decision to cut electricity to five of its border areas but made no response.
Speaking on Nation TV’s Morning Nation programme (Channel 22), Phumtham said he signed the order at 9:30 pm on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry officially notified Myanmar that night, but there was no reaction from their government.
Phumtham disclosed that Thai intelligence agencies had learned in advance that Chinese-run call-centre scam gangs had prepared power generators to counteract the electricity cut-off.
“They didn’t just prepare for this measure yesterday or the day before,” he said. “Even with generators, they won’t be able to operate for long because the Energy Ministry will also regulate oil sales at 59 locations along the Myanmar border.”
Acknowledging the potential impact on Myanmar civilians and hospitals, Phumtham stated that Thailand had no choice but to prioritise its own citizens, who have suffered massive financial losses due to the scams.
“These gangs have deceived Thais in over 550,000 cases, causing damages exceeding 68 billion baht. This makes them a serious internal security threat,” he stressed.
He added that despite repeated requests, Myanmar had failed to take decisive action against the criminal networks.
“This measure will make Myanmar realise the extent of the problem. If they are concerned about their hospitals and economy, they must not allow these gangs to operate in their country,” Phumtham said.
Phumtham also revealed that Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Public Security Minister, and his team had been discreetly cooperating with Thailand to take action against Chinese-run scam gangs in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to review Cabinet resolutions from 1996–1998 regarding electricity sales to neighbouring countries.
“These resolutions were made when there were no scam gangs in the region. They may need to be updated to reflect the current situation,” Anutin noted.
He explained that Thailand had been supplying electricity to Myanmar at the five locations for about 50 million baht per month, with a profit margin of less than 1%. The suspension of supply, therefore, would not significantly impact the PEA’s operations.
Anutin added that authorities would assess whether similar measures should be applied to Cambodian border towns where call-centre scams might also be operating.