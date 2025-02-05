Myanmar informed of electricity cut but remains silent: Phumtham

He added that despite repeated requests, Myanmar had failed to take decisive action against the criminal networks.

“This measure will make Myanmar realise the extent of the problem. If they are concerned about their hospitals and economy, they must not allow these gangs to operate in their country,” Phumtham said.

China Quietly Supports Thailand’s Crackdown

Phumtham also revealed that Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Public Security Minister, and his team had been discreetly cooperating with Thailand to take action against Chinese-run scam gangs in Myanmar.

Anutin Calls for Review of Electricity Agreements

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to review Cabinet resolutions from 1996–1998 regarding electricity sales to neighbouring countries.

“These resolutions were made when there were no scam gangs in the region. They may need to be updated to reflect the current situation,” Anutin noted.

He explained that Thailand had been supplying electricity to Myanmar at the five locations for about 50 million baht per month, with a profit margin of less than 1%. The suspension of supply, therefore, would not significantly impact the PEA’s operations.

Anutin added that authorities would assess whether similar measures should be applied to Cambodian border towns where call-centre scams might also be operating.

