Min Aung Hlaing pledges tough action on gambling, fraud, and drugs

SAC chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed this issue at the Union Government Coordination Meeting held at the meeting hall of the SAC Chairman’s Office in Naypyidaw, yesterday morning.
He emphasized that regional and state authorities at various levels must take strict action to prevent and eliminate illegal online gambling, financial fraud operations, and other criminal activities in their respective territories.
He also stressed the importance of cracking down on drug-related cases and other crimes, warning that not only the perpetrators but also any responsible officials found to be involved will face serious legal consequences.
The SAC Chairman noted that illegal online gambling and financial fraud (lottery scams) have caused significant challenges for the country, prompting decisive law enforcement actions. He added that the issue has also drawn international attention, and the government is actively cooperating with the international community to combat these crimes on a large scale.
The meeting was held to coordinate efforts among the government, chief ministers of states and regions, and other officials to ensure continued economic and social development. The SAC Chairman stated that the government has set clear goals and action plans, including maintaining stability, fostering economic growth, and addressing social and healthcare issues. He emphasized that these efforts align with the policies of a responsible government working for national progress. Furthermore, he urged regional and state governments to implement and oversee their respective operations effectively, with the guidance of the Union Government.
The meeting was attended by SAC Vice Chairman Vice-Senior General Soe Win, Union Ministers, senior officials, and other responsible personnel. Additionally, the Chairman of the Naypyidaw Council and the Chief Ministers of regions and states participated via video conferencing.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network