81 arrested for illegal gambling in Shan State, including Chinese, Vietnamese

The Myanmar government, in collaboration with international agencies, is actively working to crack down on illegal online gambling and financial fraud operations. Authorities at various administrative levels across states and regions have been tasked with identifying and taking action against such illegal activities. Security forces are conducting joint operations to investigate and dismantle these criminal networks.
During an operation on February 5, security personnel raided an area in southeastern part of Maingrai, where they encountered resistance from armed security guards protecting the illegal gambling operation. A clash ensued, resulting in the deaths of two guards. Five other guards were apprehended, along with six firearms. Additionally, seven Chinese men, one Chinese woman, three Myanmar men, and four Myanmar women were arrested during the operation.
Further investigations led to a raid near Naung Hkan village, where authorities seized seven buildings used for illegal gambling operations. Confiscated items included 181 mobile phones, 25 laptops, 21 desktop computers, 28 keyboards, two Wi-Fi routers, two Starlink satellite internet systems, various electrical equipment, a firearm, and five rounds of ammunition.
In addition, on February 6, eight Chinese men and one woman, 18 Vietnamese women, two Myanmar men and 25 women were arrested in the vicinity of Naung Han village in Mong Ha area, along with 72 computers, 5 StarLinks, 79 phones, 5 five-game consoles, and two vehicles used in illegal online fraud activities. On February 7, 12 Chinese men, an Alphard vehicle, and a generator were arrested near Naung Han village.
In the arrests made from February 5 to 7 in Mong Ha area, Mong Ha township, 27 Chinese men and two women, 18 Vietnamese women, 5 Myanmar men, and 29 women, a total of 81 people were arrested.
Those arrested in the above incidents are being systematically scrutinized and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, and foreign nationals will be repatriated to their respective countries with a view to humanitarian considerations and friendship between countries.
