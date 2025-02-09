81 arrested for illegal gambling in Shan State, including Chinese, Vietnamese

The Myanmar government, in collaboration with international agencies, is actively working to crack down on illegal online gambling and financial fraud operations. Authorities at various administrative levels across states and regions have been tasked with identifying and taking action against such illegal activities. Security forces are conducting joint operations to investigate and dismantle these criminal networks.

During an operation on February 5, security personnel raided an area in southeastern part of Maingrai, where they encountered resistance from armed security guards protecting the illegal gambling operation. A clash ensued, resulting in the deaths of two guards. Five other guards were apprehended, along with six firearms. Additionally, seven Chinese men, one Chinese woman, three Myanmar men, and four Myanmar women were arrested during the operation.