Chiang Rai authorities ban filling of gas in fuel tanks, containers

The announcement came after the National Security Council’s order on Wednesday to cut off power supply, internet connection and fuel export to five Myanmar border areas to disrupt scam call centre operations there.
The order has forced several Myanmar nationals to cross the Tachilek border to access fuel in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, as some gas stations in Tachilek have limited gas refuelling to vehicles and banned them from using containers to fill gas.
According to the Chiang Rai announcement, filling gas in fuel tanks and other kinds of containers is against Section 4 of the Fuel Oil Controls Act BE 2544 (2001).
Gas station operators should provide only refuelling vehicles, otherwise they would be punished under Thai laws, the announcement said.
Komchadluek media reported that apart from Myanmar nationals in Tachilek, farmers in Mae Sai district were also affected by the announcement as they have to seek permission from municipalities for refuelling their agricultural machinery, such as lawn mowers and water pumps.