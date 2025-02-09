Call-centre gangs release more than 100 employees back to Thailand

The Thai National Security Council ordered cutting off power supply, internet connections and fuel exports to five Myanmar border areas last Wednesday to disrupt scam call-centre operations there.

A source said policemen and soldiers in Tachilek launched a crackdown against gambling dens in the city from Thursday to Saturday, and some gambling-den owners and employees were arrested.

Officials have also arrested many people allegedly involved with gambling websites and online scams who set up bases near Tachilek, a source said.