DKBA orders Chinese to exit casinos and businesses in Phaya Thonezu by February 28

The statement came after the Thai government’s order to cut off electricity, fuel and internet in five Myanmar border areas last week to crack down on online fraud activities that threaten national security.
Myanmar media outlet Eleven Media Group reported that this statement aims to reduce the impact on the city’s residents and prevent online fraud businesses from establishing themselves in Phaya Thonezu township, which borders Thailand's Kanchanaburi province.
In addition, the DKBA statement said that it will also block Chinese citizens from entering the Phaya Thonezu township.
The DKBA Central Command Office earlier issued a statement, ordering the closure of all DKBA-run game shops and Our Day shops in and around Myawaddy of Kayin state.
The statement came after its Central Executive Committee’s emergency meeting on January 31, aiming to ensure the welfare of all members and their families.
Therefore, the military commands, strategic military bases, battalions, departments and columns have been instructed to permanently close all game shops and our day shops, the statement said.