DKBA orders Chinese to exit casinos and businesses in Phaya Thonezu by February 28

The DKBA Central Command Office earlier issued a statement, ordering the closure of all DKBA-run game shops and Our Day shops in and around Myawaddy of Kayin state.

The statement came after its Central Executive Committee’s emergency meeting on January 31, aiming to ensure the welfare of all members and their families.

Therefore, the military commands, strategic military bases, battalions, departments and columns have been instructed to permanently close all game shops and our day shops, the statement said.