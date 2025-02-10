Telecom service cut off to call-centre scammers in Poipet, Cambodia

NBTC acting secretary general Trairat Viriyasirikul said officials have reduced telecommunication transmissions and removed telephone poles to ensure that only people in Thailand have access.

“We would like to confirm that pole removal will not disrupt the telephone usage of Thai people in the kingdom, because the signal transmission panels will be installed in community areas,” he said.

Separately, Khlong Luek Police Station on Sunday rescued four Thais who had been lured by call-centre gangs to work in Poipet, including three Krabi natives and one Prachin Buri native.

A victim explained that a relative had lured him to work in Bangkok. He stayed in Bangkok for one night, then moved to a hotel in Aranyaprathet district for two nights until he was rescued.

During the stay, a relative asked the victim to open a bank account to receive a 5,000-baht payment. The victim said he was rescued by police after he sent his location to his son.