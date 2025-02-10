Telecom service cut off to call-centre scammers in Poipet, Cambodia

The operation was kicked off in three areas in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, namely a train station in Aranyaprathet subdistrict, a telephone pole behind Benjawan Market in Pa Rai subdistrict, and another telephone pole in Ban Khok Sawang community of Tha Kham subdistrict.
Provincial Police Region 2 chief Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong said the operation followed an investigation that found call-centre gangs in Poipet used internet connections and telephone signals from Thailand.
Scammers set up SIM boxes on the Cambodian border to access telecommunication service, he explained, adding that there are many offices for rent in Poipet.
He said officials were focusing on cutting off telecom signals belonging to international private leased circuit (IPLC) companies that supply internet and telephone signals to dozens of customers in Cambodia. This is considered a contract violation and using telecommunication signals as a tool for committing crimes, he said.
NBTC acting secretary general Trairat Viriyasirikul said officials have reduced telecommunication transmissions and removed telephone poles to ensure that only people in Thailand have access.
“We would like to confirm that pole removal will not disrupt the telephone usage of Thai people in the kingdom, because the signal transmission panels will be installed in community areas,” he said.
Separately, Khlong Luek Police Station on Sunday rescued four Thais who had been lured by call-centre gangs to work in Poipet, including three Krabi natives and one Prachin Buri native.
A victim explained that a relative had lured him to work in Bangkok. He stayed in Bangkok for one night, then moved to a hotel in Aranyaprathet district for two nights until he was rescued.
During the stay, a relative asked the victim to open a bank account to receive a 5,000-baht payment. The victim said he was rescued by police after he sent his location to his son.