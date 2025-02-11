Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2025

More than 2,000 mobile phone SIM cards were found disposed of on the Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan province on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Indochina Market close to Mukdahan Municipality. The police found SIM cards, which most of them had not been used.

Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

SIM cards found in the area included those issued by TrueMove H with the message “Myanmar SIM (DSP)”, and others issued by dtac.

Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

The police collected those SIM cards for further investigation to identify their owners.

Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

Mukdahan police chief Pol Col Prayut Rueanthongkham said it cannot be concluded whether the disposal of SIM cards came due to Thailand’s crackdown on call centre gangs in Myanmar.

Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

“Only authorised stores or persons can possess such a large amount of SIM cards,” he said.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy