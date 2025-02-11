Over 2,000 SIM cards dumped on Mekong riverbank in Mukdahan

The incident took place near the Indochina Market close to Mukdahan Municipality. The police found SIM cards, which most of them had not been used.
SIM cards found in the area included those issued by TrueMove H with the message “Myanmar SIM (DSP)”, and others issued by dtac.
The police collected those SIM cards for further investigation to identify their owners.
Mukdahan police chief Pol Col Prayut Rueanthongkham said it cannot be concluded whether the disposal of SIM cards came due to Thailand’s crackdown on call centre gangs in Myanmar.
“Only authorised stores or persons can possess such a large amount of SIM cards,” he said.