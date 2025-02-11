Utilities cutoff to combat call-centre gangs in Myanmar to remain

The meeting also covered consideration of additional measures, such as the Commerce Ministry’s proposal to ban solar-cell exports to Myanmar and an Energy Ministry measure related to fuel and cooking gas, he said.

He added that the NSC will report the meeting’s outcome to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the committee’s chairman, who did not attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Chatchai noted that the utilities cutoff has enabled leaders of Myanmar’s Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) to suppress illegal businesses.

“If we find that the call-centre scams have not decreased, we will launch additional measures to tackle them,” he said, adding that a solar-cell export ban is among the measures considered.