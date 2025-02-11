DSI discusses with Attorney General to request arrest warrant for BGF leaders

They are accused of involvement in human trafficking and using Thailand as a transit route.
DSI investigators presented witness statements and documentary evidence related to the human trafficking case to prosecutors from the Human Trafficking Cases Division. The discussion focused on the legal grounds for issuing an arrest warrant, given that the suspects are linked to the BGF, a key armed group governing Myawaddy, Myanmar. Since the case involves crimes committed outside Thailand, the Attorney General's Office oversees the investigation.
The DSI sought the Attorney General’s approval to proceed with charges against those involved. The allegations include trafficking Indian nationals and forcing them to work in call- centre scams at Heng Sheng Casino in Myawaddy, across from Mae Sot, Tak province.
Thai authorities successfully rescued the victims, prompting further legal action to identify and prosecute those responsible.
The DSI has reported that the victims of this human trafficking operation are all seven Indian nationals, with Thailand used as a transit point, similar to the previous case involving Chinese actor "Xing Xing."
As for Thai involvement, the DSI confirmed that two Thai nationals are connected to the case. One of them is linked to a company providing resort development services in Thailand but holds executive and employee positions at a company based in Myawaddy.
The DSI plans to request arrest warrants for three individuals: Colonel Saw Chit Thu, Lieutenant Colonel Mote Thone, and Major Tin Win. The investigation also involves the owner of the Heng Sheng Casino.