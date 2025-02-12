Laos not supplying power to illicit call-centres in Myanmar: EDL

The state enterprise reiterated that the power is supplied only to public users, including residents, small businesses, government buildings, and essential social services such as schools and hospitals.

Last week, EDL slashed the electricity supply to the Tachileik district in Myanmar’s Shan State by half to 13 MW in an attempt to prevent use by the call centre gangs. The restriction comes after the amount of electricity transmitted to the neighbouring state, which borders northern Bokeo province, surged in recent days, rising to 27 MW, after Thailand cut off its power supply to Tachileik to paralyse the call centre gangs.