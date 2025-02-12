21 more Chinese nationals arrested in Shan State for illegal online fraud

Authorities have been conducting inspections and identifying foreign nationals who have entered Myanmar illegally. It has been found that the majority of these individuals have entered Myanmar through neighbouring countries, aiming to work for their own gain. The government, along with regional and state officials, security forces, and collaborative groups, has been continuously working to uncover and arrest those involved in illegal online gambling, financial fraud, and other criminal activities.
On February 9, in the course of these operations, 21 Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling and financial fraud in the Mongha region of Mongyal Township, northern Shan State, were arrested. Necessary investigations are being conducted, and legal procedures will be followed accordingly.
From February 5 to February 9, in the aforementioned area, a total of 102 individuals were arrested for engaging in illegal online gambling and financial fraud. This includes 5 security personnel, 48 Chinese male nationals and 2 female nationals, 18 Vietnamese females, 5 Myanmar males, and 29 Myanmar females. Additionally, 260 various phones, 25 laptops, 21 desktops, 28 keyboards, 2 WiFi devices, 7 Starlink units, 7 various weapons, 72 computers, 5 gaming machines, 3 vehicles, and related accessories were seized.
The arrested individuals are currently being investigated, and legal actions will be taken against them. With a focus on humanitarian considerations and fostering friendly international relations, arrangements are being made to repatriate foreign nationals to their respective countries.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network