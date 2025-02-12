21 more Chinese nationals arrested in Shan State for illegal online fraud

On February 9, in the course of these operations, 21 Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling and financial fraud in the Mongha region of Mongyal Township, northern Shan State, were arrested. Necessary investigations are being conducted, and legal procedures will be followed accordingly.

From February 5 to February 9, in the aforementioned area, a total of 102 individuals were arrested for engaging in illegal online gambling and financial fraud. This includes 5 security personnel, 48 Chinese male nationals and 2 female nationals, 18 Vietnamese females, 5 Myanmar males, and 29 Myanmar females. Additionally, 260 various phones, 25 laptops, 21 desktops, 28 keyboards, 2 WiFi devices, 7 Starlink units, 7 various weapons, 72 computers, 5 gaming machines, 3 vehicles, and related accessories were seized.