From rebel to kingpin: The ruthless rise of Saw Chit Thu

Who Is Saw Chit Thu? One of the persons facing an arrest warrant from DSI.

In the volatile borders of Myanmar and Thailand, one name dominates in the corridors of power and the murky depths of illicit business: Saw Chit Thu.

A master of defection and betrayal, he has navigated shifting alliances to build an empire in Myawaddy, controlling a network of economic and military interests that stretches across the borders. But who is he, really? And how has he managed to stay on top through decades of upheaval?

Defection #1: From rebel colonel to military ally

For decades, Saw Chit Thu has been a key player in Myanmar’s Karen conflict. Once a colonel in the Karen National Union (KNU), he was a close ally of General Tin Maung, commander of KNU/KNLA (Karen National Liberation Army)’s 7th Brigade, which controlled the strategically vital Myawaddy region. General Tin Maung, in turn, was a trusted lieutenant under General Bo Mya, the legendary Karen leader of the Cold War era.

But in 1994, a faction of Buddhist Karen soldiers broke away from the predominantly Christian-led KNU, forming the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army ((DKBA). Saw Chit Thu joined the breakaway group, aligning himself with Myanmar’s military to fight his former comrades. A year later, he led DKBA troops in an assault that resulted in the fall of Kawmoora, a key KNU stronghold.

The reward? Control over Kawmoora and lucrative timber trade rights along the Moei River, particularly in Shwe Kokko village. It was a turning point that marked the beginning of Saw Chit Thu’s transformation from a guerrilla fighter to a power broker.