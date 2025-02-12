From rebel to kingpin: The ruthless rise of Saw Chit Thu

Who Is Saw Chit Thu? One of the persons facing an arrest warrant from DSI.
In the volatile borders of Myanmar and Thailand, one name dominates in the corridors of power and the murky depths of illicit business: Saw Chit Thu.
A master of defection and betrayal, he has navigated shifting alliances to build an empire in Myawaddy, controlling a network of economic and military interests that stretches across the borders. But who is he, really? And how has he managed to stay on top through decades of upheaval?
Defection #1: From rebel colonel to military ally
For decades, Saw Chit Thu has been a key player in Myanmar’s Karen conflict. Once a colonel in the Karen National Union (KNU), he was a close ally of General Tin Maung, commander of KNU/KNLA (Karen National Liberation Army)’s 7th Brigade, which controlled the strategically vital Myawaddy region. General Tin Maung, in turn, was a trusted lieutenant under General Bo Mya, the legendary Karen leader of the Cold War era.
But in 1994, a faction of Buddhist Karen soldiers broke away from the predominantly Christian-led KNU, forming the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army ((DKBA). Saw Chit Thu joined the breakaway group, aligning himself with Myanmar’s military to fight his former comrades. A year later, he led DKBA troops in an assault that resulted in the fall of Kawmoora, a key KNU stronghold.
The reward? Control over Kawmoora and lucrative timber trade rights along the Moei River, particularly in Shwe Kokko village. It was a turning point that marked the beginning of Saw Chit Thu’s transformation from a guerrilla fighter to a power broker.
Defection #2: The rise of a border kingpin
By 2010, Saw Chit Thu had once again switched allegiances, dissolving DKBA forces and integrating them into the Border Guard Force (BGF) under the command of the Myanmar military. But his ambitions extended beyond the battlefield.
As BGF commander, he divided control of Myawaddy’s lucrative black-market economy. As commander of BGF’s 3rd Battalion, he controlled northern Myawaddy, while Lt-Colonel Saw Mote Thone, commander of BGF’s 2nd Battalion, controlled southern Myawaddy.
Gambling, cross-border trade and smuggling became the lifeblood of his growing empire. Then in 2017, the stakes grew even higher.
Chinese investors arrived, securing concessions to develop Shwe Kokko New City – a grand development billed as a business hub but, in reality, a haven for casino operations and cyber scam centres.
Saw Chit Thu, now immensely wealthy, ensured a profitable revenue-sharing arrangement with Myanmar’s military, further cementing his influence.
Shwe Kokko, meanwhile, transformed from a timber and cattle trading hub to a casino town and scam centre, attracting Chinese investors relocating their operations from other regions.
Defection #3: Playing both sides
The 2021 Myanmar coup reshaped the country’s power dynamics, and once again Saw Chit Thu saw an opportunity.
In January 2024, he publicly distanced BGF from Myanmar’s military, declaring they would no longer accept funding or supplies. To Karen nationalists, this was a sign that he was finally turning against the junta.
But in April 2024, when the KNLA and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) launched a major offensive and seized Myawaddy, Saw Chit Thu’s forces remained untouched. he played both sides, announcing the formation of the Karen National Army (KNA) to replace the BGF – a move that gave hope to KNU leadership while keeping his options open.
Meanwhile, as the Myanmar military planned retaliatory airstrikes, Saw Chit Thu rushed into negotiations to protect his interests in Shwe Kokko. The result? A final betrayal.
The ultimate deal: Betrayal and consolidation
Saw Chit Thu struck a deal with the junta, allowing their forces to retake lost bases in exchange for securing his grip on the region. In the aftermath, scam hubs flourished with multiple new illicit business districts emerging.
Today, the BGF under Saw Chit Thu, alongside Lt-Colonel Saw Mote Thon and Major Tin Win, command more than 10,000 troops. They control Myawaddy’s underworld, from human trafficking rings to border smuggling operations. BGF soldiers reportedly earn 5,000 baht per month, a small sum compared to the vast profits generated by their overlords.
Sanctions and international scrutiny
Saw Chit Thu’s activities have not gone unnoticed. In December 2023, the United Kingdom sanctioned him for alleged involvement in forced labour schemes, where victims were trafficked into cyber scam operations. By February 2025, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced plans to seek his arrest on human trafficking charges.
Yet despite growing international pressure, Saw Chit Thu remains entrenched, a survivor in the ever-shifting landscape of Myanmar’s borders. Will he once again cut another deal or meet the fate of so many warlords before him? The answer may determine the future of Myawaddy and the thousands who live under his shadow.