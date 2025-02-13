Karen warlord protests Thai arrest threat over scam centre links

Speaking to BBC Burmese on Tuesday (Feb 12), Saw Chit Thu challenged Thailand’s legal action, asking, "What exactly have I done to justify such an arrest? Have I committed any acts of rebellion against Thailand?"

Saw Chit Thu commands one of Myanmar’s Border Guard Forces (BGF) - ethnic militias allied with the junta - and operates the Shwe Kokko scam hub in Myawaddy in partnership with Yatai International, a company owned by notorious Chinese criminal She Zhejiang, currently imprisoned in Bangkok.

Thailand Issues Arrest Warrants

On Tuesday, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sought arrest warrants for three BGF leaders—Saw Chit Thu, Lt-Col Mote Thone, and Maj Tin Win - on human trafficking charges. They are accused of trafficking Indian nationals and forcing them to work in call centre scams.

Scam operations, particularly targeting Chinese victims, have surged in Myanmar’s border areas since the 2021 coup. Reports indicate that hundreds of foreign nationals - trafficked through northern Thailand - are forced to work under conditions involving torture and other abuses.