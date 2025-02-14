Myawaddy in crisis as oil prices soar to 135 baht per litre

Oil prices in Myawaddy surged to 135 baht per litre on Friday following Thailand’s ban on oil exports to the Myanmar border town on February 5.

The move, aimed at tackling call centre gangs based in the township next to Tak province, has led to shortages, with almost all petrol stations running out of fuel.

Oil prices in Myawaddy, across from Tak’s Mae Sot district, were 2,700 baht per 20-litre container on Friday, the 10th day of the ban on oil exports to Myanmar.