BGF to return ‘hundreds’ of trafficking victims after Thai supply cut

Karen state’s Border Guard Force (BGF) has asked Thai authorities for help in repatriating human trafficking victims in Myanmar.

The BGF launched a “crackdown” on human trafficking after Thailand cut electricity and internet supplies to the cyber scam hubs under its jurisdiction in Myawaddy Township.

BGF chief Maj General Saw Chit Thu on Thursday sent two identical request letters – one addressed to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the other to Col Natthakorn Ruentip, chief of the Ratchamanu Taskforce, responsible for guarding the border in Tak province.

The letters claimed the BGF has identified, arrested and suppressed human traffickers and fraudsters who are illegally operating within “investment projects” in its region.

Saw Chit Thu is a co-investor in Myawaddy’s Shwe Kokko new city, a US$15-billion project that has become a notorious hub of illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber scam operations.