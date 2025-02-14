BGF to return ‘hundreds’ of trafficking victims after Thai supply cut

Karen state’s Border Guard Force (BGF) has asked Thai authorities for help in repatriating human trafficking victims in Myanmar.
The BGF launched a “crackdown” on human trafficking after Thailand cut electricity and internet supplies to the cyber scam hubs under its jurisdiction in Myawaddy Township.
BGF chief Maj General Saw Chit Thu on Thursday sent two identical request letters – one addressed to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the other to Col Natthakorn Ruentip, chief of the Ratchamanu Taskforce, responsible for guarding the border in Tak province.
The letters claimed the BGF has identified, arrested and suppressed human traffickers and fraudsters who are illegally operating within “investment projects” in its region.
Saw Chit Thu is a co-investor in Myawaddy’s Shwe Kokko new city, a US$15-billion project that has become a notorious hub of illegal gambling, human trafficking, extortion and cyber scam operations.
The BGF leader said that from Saturday (February 15), a large number of people would be transported via the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge from Myawaddy to the adjacent Thai town of Mae Sot. He added that the BGF would accelerate cooperation with the Myanmar and Thai governments and requested assistance from Thai authorities.
The BGF is believed to be under pressure from its Myanmar junta allies and China after high-profile reports of Chinese celebrities being trafficked to Myawaddy scam centres earlier this year.
A source revealed that the BGF has detained some 500 foreign nationals rounded up during its crackdown on call centre gangs in border areas.
The BGF’s move came after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar on February 5 to combat call centre fraud. Areas affected by the shut-off include Myawaddy, Tachileik, and Phaya Thonsu townships.