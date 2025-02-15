Thaksin allowed to travel to Brunei, but not to Vietnam and Cambodia

The Criminal Court on Saturday allowed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to travel to Brunei to attend a meeting on February 18-19, but denied his request also to visit Vietnam and Cambodia on the same trip.

The meeting in Brunei is reportedly related to Malaysia’s chairmanship of the ASEAN Summit later this year. According to a news source, the meeting is a follow-up to Thaksin’s earlier visit to Malaysia on February 2-3 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who appointed Thaksin as an informal adviser in December.

However, the court denied Thaksin’s request to travel to Vietnam and Cambodia during February 18-19. The court gave a reason that Thaksin’s trips to these two countries are under personal invitations from a businessman in Vietnam and former Cambodia leader Hun Sen, not official invitations by governments of the respective countries.