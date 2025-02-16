Myanmar, China discuss crackdown on online scams, human trafficking

Discussions included the repatriation of Chinese nationals from northern Shan State and Myawaddy Township in Karen State, as well as the extradition of criminals wanted by China. A high-level trilateral meeting involving Thailand was also proposed.
The Chinese delegation later met with Myanmar’s foreign affairs minister, Than Swe, to further discuss the issue.
On Saturday, Myanmar’s military government announced plans to hand over 200 Chinese nationals who were trafficked and forced to work at online scam centers in Myawaddy Township, an area controlled by the junta-allied Karen State Border Guard Force (BGF) along the Thai border.
Under pressure from Beijing, Thailand recently cut electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to border areas in a bid to curb scam operations. In response, Myanmar’s junta and the BGF launched a crackdown on scam hubs in Myawaddy and Mongyai Township in northern Shan State, rescuing hundreds of trafficking victims from various countries.