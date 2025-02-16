Chinese assistant minister visits Mae Sot and Myawaddy

A Chinese assistant minister for public security visited the border district of Mae Sot in Tak and crossed into Myawaddy on Sunday to observe operations assisting victims of call-centre scam gangs.

Liu Zhongyi flew from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok to Mae Sot Airport, arriving at 11:10 am, before travelling to the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to visit the border checkpoint.

Liu was shown the facilities prepared to receive foreigners rescued from call-centre gangs in Myanmar, who would be transferred to Thailand and processed through the national referral mechanism before being deported to their home countries.